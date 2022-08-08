Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
KTVB
Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival
Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
Loved ones remember Cascade woman killed in a hit-and-run crash
CASCADE, Idaho — Loved ones of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week are grieving the loss of a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. Kristina Rowley was killed while checking her trailer on the side of Highway 55 outside Eagle on Monday night. "She was...
