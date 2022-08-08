ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand

Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
MotorBiscuit

Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4

We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
#Hybrid Suv#Plug In Hybrid#Consumer Reports#Fuel Efficiency#Vehicles#Lexus#Toyota Rav4#Hyundai Santa Fe
torquenews.com

Tesla MIA on Affordable EVs In Europe - Toyota's Share At All-Time High Due To Hybrids

With Tesla only offering premium-priced vehicles in Europe, vehicle shoppers looking for affordable vehicles turn to Toyota Hybrids. Here’s how hybrid vehicles continue to boost Toyota’s European market share to all-time highs. Tesla is continuing to expand its premium-priced vehicle segment footprint in Europe, but Tesla is not...
MotorBiscuit

4 New SUVs With Improved Reliability for 2022

These SUVs with improved reliability for 2022 include the Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Bronco Sport, Honda Passport, and the Nissan Rogue Sport. The post 4 New SUVs With Improved Reliability for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Ford To Reopen Lightning Orders; Maintains Some Prices, Raises Others. With Ford reopening its order banks for the F-150 Lightning, the automaker is averaging a $6,000 to $8,500 increase in pricing for new models. With Ford reopening its order banks today, the next wave of reservation holders of the popular...
torquenews.com

Maserati Adds New 10-Year Warranty Option In U.S. and Canada

Maserati already offers a comprehensive warranty. This new program looks to make the warranty as long as ten years. Maserati is following many manufacturers who offer direct extended warranty programs. The company has announced that for its U.S. and Canadian customers, a new 10-year warranty option will be made available.
torquenews.com

Honda’s New TrailSport Trim For Pilot On the Way

Honda has a new trim for its three-row Pilot SUV. Here’s what we expect. Honda is tired of being “just” an on-road SUV company. The great new Passport TrailSport we tested earlier this summer won our hearts when we took it off-pavement and onto some New England trails. Now comes news that the larger, three-row Pilot will also get the TrailSport trim.
MotorBiscuit

Can You Daily Drive a Subaru BRZ?

The Subaru BRZ is a solid driver's car with a manual transmission. Still, can you daily drive the little Subaru sports car coupe? The post Can You Daily Drive a Subaru BRZ? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
torquenews.com

Revealed: 2023 Toyota Highlander Release Date

This is when you can expect to see 2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid. Today I am answering one of my “ToyotaJeff Reviews” Instagram page viewer questions. This one may benefit many of you waiting for a 2023 Highlander. From Sean P: “Hey Jeff! Any word on when...
