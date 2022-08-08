Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
McDavid, Oilers remember superfan Stelter as 'such an amazing kid'
6-year-old who died after cancer battle made lasting impact on players, coaches. One of the best players in the NHL, his teammate and his coach all gathered for a Zoom call Thursday. But it wasn't to discuss the upcoming season, or any signings or the potential lineup. It was to...
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
NHL
Ceulemans sees progress in his first year in CBJ system
Defenseman has eyes on the World Juniors as the first-round pick continues to develop. Corson Ceulemans can only watch the current World Junior Championship at home, but four months from now when the tournament returns to its usual holiday schedule, he might very well be taking part. A first-round pick...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
NHL
Making Space for Play
Kraken and all Seattle pro teams joined together this summer to provide 'sampling' of their sports and more access for kids in partnership with King County Play Equity Coalition. August 10, 2022. It's been a busy summer for the King County Play Equity Coalition and, by extension, the city's professional...
KIDS・
NHL
Three questions facing Calgary Flames
Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Top prospects for Calgary Flames
Pelletier expected to battle for roster spot in training camp; Coronato returning to Harvard. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Calgary Flames, according to NHL.com. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
NHL
Assist for Joshua Roy in Canada's WJC win
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy picked up an assist for Canada in a 5-2 victory over Latvia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. It was a good start to the tournament for the 19-year-old winger, who also registered three shots on goal and a plus-1 differential in 18:32 of ice time.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers mourn the passing of Ben Stelter
The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter. Ben came into all of our lives at a time when we needed some hope and inspiration. Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community was massive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
NHL
Clayton Keller 'Feeling Really Good,' Looking Forward to Training Camp
Coyotes star eager for season to kick off following months of injury rehab. Clayton Keller considered himself lucky. The Arizona Coyotes' two-time All-Star had played 359 regular season NHL games without sustaining a serious injury, but that changed March 30 when he fractured his leg after a scary collision with the end boards late in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
NHL
O'Connor shares day with Cup, teammates on boat in Alberta
The Colorado Avalanche forward spent a full day with the Cup in Calgary, Alberta. After his daily dose of caffeine, O'Connor and the Cup met up with teammate and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for a cruise around town and then, out on Bow River. As the saying goes, days...
NHL
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Mock Draft 1.0 - Patrice Bergeron
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
Comments / 0