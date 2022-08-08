ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Narcity

MONTCO.Today

Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire

The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Tracey Folly

Woman wins lottery prize and goes into debt buying designer handbags

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Almost everyone has dreamed of winning the lottery at some point. Who wouldn't want extra money, especially when you didn't even have to work for it? However, as many people have learned the hard way, winning the lottery doesn't always lead to a life of happiness and luxury.
The Independent

National Lottery appeal for £7.4m jackpot winner as huge prize goes unclaimed

The National Lottery is appealing for the missing winner of a £7.4m jackpot to come forward and collect the prize. The jackpot of £7,440,150 is yet to be claimed from a Lotto ticket bought in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on 18 June.Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers. The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the bonus ball was 21.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot...
Narcity

Narcity

