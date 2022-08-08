Read full article on original website
Related
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Detroit man was shocked when liquor store cashier checked his lottery ticket
A Pontiac liquor shop cashier gave a Detroit man quite the shock when they checked his Michigan Lottery instant ticket, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 25-year-old man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket at the Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Road and later returned to have a cashier check it because he thought it was a winner.
Narcity
An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country
A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Woman wins lottery prize and goes into debt buying designer handbags
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Almost everyone has dreamed of winning the lottery at some point. Who wouldn't want extra money, especially when you didn't even have to work for it? However, as many people have learned the hard way, winning the lottery doesn't always lead to a life of happiness and luxury.
Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'
Raising Cane's is trying again to win the lottery for their employees. After not hitting the Tuesday's jackpot with their $100,000 investment, the fast food company is hedging their bets once again dropping another $100,000 on Mega Millions tickets for the second time this week. "Our crew members were so...
National Lottery appeal for £7.4m jackpot winner as huge prize goes unclaimed
The National Lottery is appealing for the missing winner of a £7.4m jackpot to come forward and collect the prize. The jackpot of £7,440,150 is yet to be claimed from a Lotto ticket bought in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on 18 June.Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers. The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the bonus ball was 21.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot...
Narcity
An Ontarian Moved To BC & Is Asking Locals Which 'Wholesome' City They Should Live In
Someone moved from Ontario to Surrey, B.C. but didn't exactly fall in love with their neighbourhood, so they turned to the Reddit community for help finding a new small town in B.C. to live in. The Reddit user wanted a slower pace of life and to get out of the...
Narcity
Canada's New Loonie Launches Next Week & You Can Get A Colourful Purple Version (PHOTO)
Check your change, folks! Canada's new loonie will enter circulation next week and the new $1 coin celebrates Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson. On August 11, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that the new commemorative coin will begin circulating on Monday, August 15, to coincide with Peterson's birthday. The coin's...
Narcity
BC TikTokers See How Much Their American Friends Know About Canada & It's Basically Nothing
These twins on TikTok are from Metro Vancouver and now live in the U.S., playing lacrosse for Arizona State University. They've challenged their American friends to some Canadian trivia in their TikTok videos, getting hilarious responses that show just how little some people in the neighbouring country know about the Great White North.
Narcity
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Drop In 2023 & Here's How It Will Compare To Pre-COVID Times
Canada's housing market has been on the decline lately, but a new analysis suggests prices could drop even further than previously anticipated. According to Montreal financial company Desjardins, the cost of a home in Canada is expected to drop a whole 23% between February 2022 and December 2023. This is...
Narcity
People Are Sharing The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Check Out On Your Next Trip
Vancouver is jam-packed with some amazing restaurants and if you're planning on heading to the city anytime soon, you might just want to check out some of these recommendations from locals. A Vancouver Reddit thread was started by someone travelling to the city from Winnipeg, looking for the best restaurants...
Narcity
A Transport Truck Full Of Live Chickens Rolled Over On The QEW (VIDEO)
Emergency crews were called upon to help after a transport truck loaded with chickens rolled over on the QEW highway this week. According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the commercial vehicle rolled over westbound near Third Line in Oakville, shutting down three of its lanes for the majority of Tuesday morning.
Narcity
There's A Farm Near Calgary Where You Can Pick Your Own Cherries & Saskatoon Berries
Summer in the city has its perks but if you ever feel like escaping city life, you can head to this adorable farm just outside Calgary where you can wander through an orchard and pick your own sour cherries and Saskatoon berries. Saskatoon Farm is less than 40 minutes from...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
Comments / 0