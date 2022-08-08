ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter

By Aidan Champion
 2 days ago

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.

Longtime NHL coach Darryl Sutter has dominated the Pacific Division since 1997.

The league's best coach will be entering the third season of his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames next season.

Sutter led Calgary to the best record in the Pacific Division last season (50-21-11) as it reached its highest point-total (111) since the 1988-89 season when the Flames won the Stanley Cup Final

For that, Sutter was honored with his first-ever Jack Adams Award.

The veteran coach made his mark immediately after being hired by Calgary towards the last leg of the 2020-21 season. He elevated the Flames from fifth place in the division to first in the matter of a year, taking a huge step towards completing the mission he was brought on to do: win Calgary a Stanley Cup.

Sutter has won it all twice before.

More than four years prior to being hired by the Flames for a second time, the coach spent six seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, which was a tale of two halves.

Sutter led the Kings to two Stanley Cup titles in his first three seasons at the helm, but the team would miss the postseason in his remaining three years.

This had followed the coach's first stint with Calgary, a three-year period that defined him as one of the league's most elite coaches.

Similarly to what he's done with the franchise this time around, Sutter came in and took a middle-of-the-pack team in the Pacific Division to one of the league's best records the following season.

Despite only finishing third in the division that season, Sutter led the Flames to the Stanley Cup Final.

That trip would ignite four-straight playoff appearances before the team went on its five-year playoff drought during the time Sutter was winning in Los Angeles.

Sutter will have another solid roster to work with this season, especially after the team added one of the NHL's best forwards in Jonathan Huberdeau and a great defenseman in MacKenzie Weegar as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade.

It would seem that the Pacific Division will once again come down to Calgary and the Edmonton Oilers at the top, but the Vegas Golden Knights could certainly have a say in that assumption with new head coach Bruce Cassidy leading the way.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Jonathan Huberdeau
Matthew Tkachuk
Jack Adams
Bruce Cassidy
Darryl Sutter
Mackenzie Weegar
VGKToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

