ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccall, ID

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival

Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy