Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation-wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
A Easy Guide to All 26 of Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways
It's the best time of year for Colorado's Scenic and Historic Byways. Why? Cause it's the time of year you can actually enjoy them safely. The state of Colorado is home to a couple of dozen byways. They are some of the prettiest miles you will ever put on your vehicle. The guide below will take you through all of the most beautiful roads in the state.
Is it Really Illegal to Tear off a Mattress Tag in Colorado?
As a kid growing up, I remember specifically thinking that the warning on mattress tags was serious and that if I tore one off, I could be hauled off to jail. In fact, I seem to remember an old Nickelodeon cartoon with an episode based on this exact theory. However,...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Would You Dare To Climb Colorado’s Harrowing 14er Wilson Peak?
For some outdoor enthusiasts, climbing one of Colorado's 14ers is a dream. For others, just the thought of tackling a remote Colorado peak is more like a nightmare. Reaching the Summit of Wilson Peak Isn't For Everyone. Wilson Peak would be one of those peaks that would thrill the more...
Top Disrespectful Things People Do on Colorado Hiking Trails
Hiking and walking are popular activities in the Grand Valley but, honestly, it's not always the most pleasant experience because of the disrespectful things some people do. Western Colorado is blessed with some awesome hiking trails as well as the ever-popular Colorado Riverfront Trail. We love to be active and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region whether it's on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, Mt. Garfield, Bangs Canyon, or some other local trail. Unfortunately, there are a few bad apples that can spoil it for everybody else with their rude and disrespectful behavior.
Trail Through Time: Colorado’s South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway
When you think of a scenic byway you might think of the breathtaking Million Dollar Highway or the beautiful Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, but it might be time to broaden your horizons. Short in Length, Long In History. The South Platte River Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in northeast Colorado...
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
Round of Applause: Colorado Has the Least Obese Adults in the Entire Nation
Whether you like to hike the trails, hang on the water, or climb mountains, there are tons of ways to stay active here in Colorado. According to a new report by Runreviews, Colorado is ranked as one of the states in America that is in the best shape. States in...
Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show
It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado’s Western Slope
Life is beautiful in Western Colorado. We're about to see several examples of this as we scroll through the many photos submitted for our 2022 Summer Photo Album. We asked you to pick a photo or two from your phone that captures your summer of 2022. It can be hard to select just one, and yet you did an amazing job. We hope you enjoy the view as much as we did.
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
Hike This Trail for the Best View of Colorado’s Independence Monument
Exploring the overlooks on Rim Rock Drive is a great way to enjoy the Colorado National Monument. In fact, I recommend seeing it for the first time from the overlooks. Once you have enjoyed that, start making plans to hike into the monument on foot for a breathtaking view of the canyons and rock formations from below. Today we will be looking at photos from the hike to Independence Monument from the Wedding Canyon entrance.
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words
When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
Win Awesome Prizes When You Take A Friend Hunting in Colorado
If you're looking to learn an exciting new skill in Colorado, why not try hunting?. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there is a fun new contest with amazing prizes for Coloradans that want to learn or teach someone else to hunt. Let's Get Hunting in...
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado
It's pretty common knowledge that celebrities like Tim Allen, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and the South Park guys are from Colorado, but how many of them still live here? Better yet, is there any chance that you'll run into celebrities like this in Colorado?. The short answer is, yes. In...
27 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Films That Were Filmed in Colorado
When you think of filming locations for movies, Colorado isn't usually the first place that comes to mind and this is true for the sci-fi and fantasy genres as well. For example, some of the most popular films in the genre like the Lord of the Rings trilogy were largely filmed across the globe in New Zealand, and the Star Wars films were largely filmed in different parts of California.
