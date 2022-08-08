Read full article on original website
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Marriott Opens Luxury W Costa Navarino Resort On Greek Coast
W Hotels welcomes another resort to its collection, this time in Costa Navarino. The W Costa Navarino is the third Marriott property entering the Costa Navarino area in mainland Greece, behind the Westin and Romanos resorts. Unlike the two other resorts which share the same compound, the W Costa Navarino...
The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger who was kicked off a plane after boarding due to an 'invalid ticket' says the airline initially 'wasn't willing to accommodate anything'
In a series of viral TikTok videos, passenger Ryan DeMarre said the desk agent wouldn't provide "a straight answer as to why the ticket was invalid."
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Covid lockdown strands 80,000 tourists in 'China's Hawaii'
Around 80,000 tourists are stranded in the popular resort city of Sanya on China's tropical Hainan island after authorities announced lockdown measures to stem an outbreak of Covid-19.
The best honeymoon hotels in Bali
The island of the Gods famously had its pop-culture moment in 2010 blockbuster Eat Pray Love, and while the sheer mention of the film has become a Balinese cliché, there’s a reason the ‘love’ chapter was reserved for this particular Indonesian archipelago. From the spirituality of the island to its spectacular natural beauty, tropical climate and temperate water, you really can’t beat Bali for romance.Whether sunbathing in Jimbaran Bay, exploring temples in Ubud, snorkelling the coral reef of Pemuteran or hiking Mount Batur at sunrise, there is something to suit every type of honeymooner here. And the incense that wafts...
Thrillist
Get 40% Off Cruises to the Galapagos Plus Free Airfare with This Deal
The Galapagos are a bucket list destination for most of us, but they're also a place where the costs and logistics tend to be prohibitive factors for actually visiting. Now, thanks to this deal first flagged by The Points Guy, it seems way more feasible to make it to this marvelous location.
Margaritaville at Sea and CTM Group Partner to Deliver Cruise Guests a Premier Onboard Arcade Experience
PALM BEACH, Fla. & SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Margaritaville at Sea, the floating island vacation, and CTM Group Inc. (“CTM”), a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destinations and other high-traffic venues, today announced the launch of a new, one-of-a-kind arcade and gaming experience for cruise guests onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, starting on sailings this August.
Explore the World From Inside the U.S.: 13 Great Multicultural Destinations
Eager to experience different cultures without the expense of venturing abroad? Visit these All-American locales with distinctly diverse flavors.
Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper
Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
Save Up to 25 Percent Through December 2022 in Mexico or the Caribbean With World of Hyatt
You can save up to 25 percent on standard room rates for stays through Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 27 participating hotel and resort properties in Mexico or the Caribbean region which are part of the portfolio of brands of Hyatt Corporation…. Save Up to 25 Percent Through December 2022...
15 Dreamy Airbnbs in Costa Rica, From Open-Air Treehouses to Beachside Villas
Between the tropical jungle canopy teeming with wildlife and miles of untouched beaches, Costa Rica is an ideal spot for a dose of surf and sun—and a place worth spending more than a few days in to fully explore its stunning bounds. From the unbeatable surf breaks and small-town charm of Nosara to the thermal baths, botanical gardens, and trout farms of Chirripó, there are many landscapes to keep you intrigued, and to consider making your temporary home when searching for a Costa Rica Airbnb.
'Highly personalized, immersive journeys': Ritz-Carlton brings its luxe hospitality brand to sea
After multiple delays, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first vessel will set sail later this month.
At High-End Hotels Around the World, Alcohol Is the Star in the Spa
After a busy day of axe throwing and adventuring around The Lodge at Blue Sky, all 3,500 acres in the Wasatch Mountains outside of Park City, I’m happy to be sipping on a glass of High West whiskey and unwinding into the evening. The distillery is actually located on the property’s grounds, so it’s a natural combination. Only I’m not at the lodge’s gorgeous bar, or even fireside in its living room lounge. I’m wearing a robe in the hotel’s Edge Spa, having my feet scrubbed with a concoction that includes water, salt, sage and, yes, more High West whiskey.
A Complete Business Travel Guide For Business Travelers
When you’re traveling for business, it’s important to make the most of your time away. This guide will teach you everything you need to know to make the trip go as smoothly as possible. From packing essentials to tips on how to make the most of your time in your destination, this guide has it all. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, make sure to read and follow these tips to ensure a successful trip!
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
The Original Orient Express Has Been Turned Into a Lavish Suites-Only Luxury Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Who needs a five-star hotel when you have the Orient Express? Some 140 years since the train’s first voyage—it debuted on October 2, 1883—Accor has announced it is opening a new luxury hotel inside the original locomotive. The “dream on wheels” will consist of 17 cars that used to be part of the Nostalgie-Istanbul Orient-Express (the train’s moniker changed according to route). Dating back to the 1920s and ’30s, the convoy has been meticulously restored and now includes 12 sleeping cars, one restaurant and one caboose. The French hospitality group tasked Paris-based architect Maxime D’Angeac...
Traveler Story: Travel And Culture With Doctor And World Traveler Road2Culturedom
My name is Jessica and I’m a British born Ghanaian from South London. I’m a doctor by day (and sometimes evenings!) and in my free time I enjoy Pilates workouts, socialising on rooftop terraces and travelling, of course. I’ve been running my travel blog, Road2culturedom, for the past 4 years, which started as a way to document my Central America travels, and since 2021, it has evolved to include London and UK experiences alongside my international travel.
