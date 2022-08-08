Redshirt senior Josh Falo has found playing time trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years, as injury and other factors have conspired to keep him on the shelf for all but three games in the last two seasons. Falo saw key action at tight end and on special teams as a junior in 2019. That season while appearing in 11 games (all but Notre Dame and Arizona) and starting twice (BYU, California), he had four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 avg) with one touchdown and he made a tackle. He sprained an ankle at Washington and missed the next two games (Notre Dame, Arizona). He had a 12-yard catch and a tackle against Utah, a 6-yard reception at Washington and 2 catches for 5 yards at California with a 5-yard TD. The season before that, he played in 10 games as a sophomore. By all accounts he’s back healthy now and he showed up on the Trojans’ official social media with a nice highlight play over the weekend. We caught up to Falo after USC’s fourth practice of training camp and their third straight inside the Coliseum.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO