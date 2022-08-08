ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC TE Josh Falo raves about Lincoln Riley's culture change and chance to prove himself

Redshirt senior Josh Falo has found playing time trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years, as injury and other factors have conspired to keep him on the shelf for all but three games in the last two seasons. Falo saw key action at tight end and on special teams as a junior in 2019. That season while appearing in 11 games (all but Notre Dame and Arizona) and starting twice (BYU, California), he had four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 avg) with one touchdown and he made a tackle. He sprained an ankle at Washington and missed the next two games (Notre Dame, Arizona). He had a 12-yard catch and a tackle against Utah, a 6-yard reception at Washington and 2 catches for 5 yards at California with a 5-yard TD. The season before that, he played in 10 games as a sophomore. By all accounts he’s back healthy now and he showed up on the Trojans’ official social media with a nice highlight play over the weekend. We caught up to Falo after USC’s fourth practice of training camp and their third straight inside the Coliseum.
247Sports

No Surprise: Devin Williams Announces His Final Two

The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
247Sports

Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning

After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
