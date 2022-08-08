Read full article on original website
USC TE Josh Falo raves about Lincoln Riley's culture change and chance to prove himself
Redshirt senior Josh Falo has found playing time trending in the wrong direction the past couple of years, as injury and other factors have conspired to keep him on the shelf for all but three games in the last two seasons. Falo saw key action at tight end and on special teams as a junior in 2019. That season while appearing in 11 games (all but Notre Dame and Arizona) and starting twice (BYU, California), he had four receptions for 23 yards (5.8 avg) with one touchdown and he made a tackle. He sprained an ankle at Washington and missed the next two games (Notre Dame, Arizona). He had a 12-yard catch and a tackle against Utah, a 6-yard reception at Washington and 2 catches for 5 yards at California with a 5-yard TD. The season before that, he played in 10 games as a sophomore. By all accounts he’s back healthy now and he showed up on the Trojans’ official social media with a nice highlight play over the weekend. We caught up to Falo after USC’s fourth practice of training camp and their third straight inside the Coliseum.
UCLA conducted its first practice in pads on Wednesday, and we gleaned some more details on special teams...
In this excerpt from "The Block", former USC DL Trevor Trout joins Carl Reed to discuss Student Body Right, the Trojans' new NIL collective.
The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
USC QB Miller Moss rolls into fall camp with confidence and conviction
It’s been quite a ride for Miller Moss since the redshirt freshman committed to the Trojans. All that’s happened in the interim is a global pandemic that devoured his senior season of high school football, USC replacing the staff that recruited and signed him, and three different quarterbacks in his class coming and going since he pledged to the Trojans. Moss’ freshman season was a trial to say the least with all the turmoil inside the program and the 4-8 season that resulted from it. Nevertheless, Moss stood his ground and watched perhaps the best quarterback coach in the country show up in the form of Lincoln Riley. Despite the evolution of a scenario in which Riley brought in Caleb Williams from their previous stop in Oklahoma, Moss stepped into the new era of USC football full speed, embraced the change, and clearly impressed a new head coach with whom he’d had no previous relationship.
We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE). It was conducted by an Alabama-based site, so there's no reason for pro-UCLA biased there. It took some fans -- both non-UCLA and UCLA fans...
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
Breaking down the Terrell Bynum, Solomon Byrd, and Jordan Addison transfer processes
So much has been made of the composition of the 2022 USC football roster. Lincoln Riley has called it the “most unique roster in USC football history.” The Trojans return 71 players from the 2021 squad, including 37 lettermen. Five starters are back on the offensive side of the ball and three on defense. The returnees will be joined by the No. 1-ranked transfer class in the nation comprised of 24 transfers along with 11 true freshmen. Those 13, in addition to two early-enrollee freshmen, participated in spring ball. Six more freshmen who arrived in the summer completed USC’s 2022 signing class. That is an unprecedented amount of turnover and in the case of the transfers, it’s the culmination of a process that hardly resembled what their prep recruitments looked like mainly due to the insanely accelerated timeline over which decisions were made. It’s easy to be cavalier about what making a transfer decision entails because it’s becoming more and more prevalent, but the frequency belies the upheaval and the uncertainty that comes with these decisions.
Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning
After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
USC Football week in recruiting includes Maliki Crawford and Braylan Shelby commitments
For the third week in a row, USC got the week started with a commitment. Four-star and Top247 ‘23 cornerback Maliki Crawford pledged to the Trojans. Greg Biggins broke the announcement and got the word from Crawford on what made USC the move. “I committed to USC for a lot of reasons,” Crawford told Biggins. “I like their player development and I have great relationships with the coaching staff. I love the academic fit as well and there is no better alumni network than the Trojan family. I like what they’re building and the direction the program is going in. Lincoln Riley and the rest of the staff have a goal of winning a National Championship and they’re holding the guys accountable to execute that goal and I’m excited to be a part of that.” Crawford had been a UCLA commit in July of ‘21 but de-committed in January and the Trojans had to fight through a stretch of time where it looked like Crawford was headed to Cal.
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
16 of the Best Breakfast Spots in LA
Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. Maybe it was a tough night or maybe you’ve got a daunting day, or maybe you just need an extra minute. On those sorts of mornings, it helps to have a little incentive—like visions of a really good breakfast. The right meal can change your whole perspective, flip your day from a chore to a pleasure. So whether you’re looking to be pampered with fresh juice and farmers market vegetables, overwhelmed with a mountain of eggs, or stunned by new interpretations of diner classics, we’ve got the perfect spot to coax you out from under the covers. And also coffee, there’s lots of that on this list of our favorite breakfast spots in LA, which spans Downtown LA and Hollywood to Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach.
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him
Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
