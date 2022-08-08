Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
WATCH: Sights and sounds of USC fall camp from the L.A. Coliseum
The Trojans held practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Monday night as fall camp enters its first full week of practice. In this video, USC goes through warm ups and individual drills. There are short clips of several newcomers to the Trojans' football roster. That includes wide receiver C.J. Williams (No. 8), senior transfer Jordan Addison (No. 3), running back Raleek Brown (No. 14), cornerback Fabian Ross (No. 26) and defensive end Devan Thompkins (No. 37) among others. Don't forget to tune into the USCFooball.com live show Tunnel Vision each week as well as the Peristyle Podcast and Composite Recruiting Podcast.
UCLA Has First Day in Pads Wednesday
UCLA conducted its first practice in pads on Wednesday, and we gleaned some more details on special teams...
No Surprise: Devin Williams Announces His Final Two
The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
UCLA Fans are a Curious Group; But if You Build it They Come in Droves
We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE). It was conducted by an Alabama-based site, so there's no reason for pro-UCLA biased there. It took some fans -- both non-UCLA and UCLA fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp
Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
kcrw.com
LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal
In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him
Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
newsfromthestates.com
Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County
Workers apply cool pavement in a parking lot in a Phoenix park. The pavement is a lighter color than traditional asphalt. (Photo: City of Phoenix) Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The...
Progressive Rail Roading
L.A. Metro dedicates new Hyde Park Station
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has dedicated the new Hyde Park Station on the K Line to Crenshaw, California, and surrounding communities. The new station is surrounded by several historic neighborhoods, including Crenshaw, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, Vermont Square, Manchester Square and Inglewood. The station is...
smobserved.com
Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown
8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
Canyon News
Dammion Adkins Charged In Hollywood Garage Attack
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, August 4 that charges were filed against Dammion Adkins, 33, who is accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD investigating gang related shootings near Leimert Park, Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0