*** First, the good news is that we get another day to see the Sooners practice for 40 to 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, and then we get to talk with Brent Venables for.
Cale Gundy resigns: Bob Stoops reacts to longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant's departure
Oklahoma football coaching legend Bob Stoops is disappointed to see the OU career of longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy end with a resignation over the weekend, after the veteran coach used a "hurtful and shameful" word when addressing a situation during a team meeting. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Brent Venables further clarifies details leading to Cale Gundy's resignation
NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
