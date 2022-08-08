ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cale Gundy resigns: Bob Stoops reacts to longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant's departure

Oklahoma football coaching legend Bob Stoops is disappointed to see the OU career of longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy end with a resignation over the weekend, after the veteran coach used a "hurtful and shameful" word when addressing a situation during a team meeting. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy