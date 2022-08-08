ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookport, IL

KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men

A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Brookport, IL
Metropolis, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Brookport, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash

A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges

A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
CALVERT CITY, KY
#Dui
westkentuckystar.com

Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape

On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape

PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Sikeston DPS asks for public’s help finding murder suspect

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety asks for the community’s help locating a murder suspect. Demarcus Phillip Turner is a suspect in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram, according to Sikeston DPS. Turner is considered armed and dangerous. Sikeston DPS asks if...
SIKESTON, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Two hurt after car crashes into Vienna business

VIENNA, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt when a car crashed through the wall of a Johnson County beauty shop. It happened Thursday morning in Vienna. Police say Pauline Edwards, 84, was behind the wheel of the car that first hit a parked vehicle before driving through the wall of Barb’s Beauty Shop, hitting the shop owner., Barb Jeffress, inside.
VIENNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help in Clinton cold case

Kentucky State Police are looking for information as they re-examine a cold case out of Clinton. This case centers on the murder of Duane Caldwell, who was shot and killed outside his grocery store on January 7th, 1985. According to troopers, Caldwell and his wife Betty had closed their store...
CLINTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County traffic stop leads to meth arrest

Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in La Center early Thursday morning. Just after one 1am Thursday Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a vehicle on West 5th Street in La Center for equipment violations. Deputies said during the stop, K9 Maya gave positive indication on the vehicle.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

