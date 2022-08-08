ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Cnk#Entertainment Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cinemark Holdings Inc#Investorsobserver
InvestorPlace

7 Discount Stocks to Buy Trading Down at Least 20%

There still are a lot of attractive discount stocks to buy even as the market rallies. Markel Corporation (MKL): MKL stock will rebound on its investment portfolio with near certainty. Ally Financial (ALLY): Fintech firm has a solid auto loan portfolio and the seal of approval from Warren Buffett. Meta...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction

Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
STOCKS
via.news

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) jumped by a staggering 31.57% in 30 days from $390.29 to $513.51 at 15:24 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Monolithic...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.51 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
MARKETS
tickerreport.com

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Brandywine Realty Trust Becomes Oversold

The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
STOCKS
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy