Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
InvestorPlace
7 Discount Stocks to Buy Trading Down at Least 20%
There still are a lot of attractive discount stocks to buy even as the market rallies. Markel Corporation (MKL): MKL stock will rebound on its investment portfolio with near certainty. Ally Financial (ALLY): Fintech firm has a solid auto loan portfolio and the seal of approval from Warren Buffett. Meta...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
InvestorPlace
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
via.news
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) jumped by a staggering 31.57% in 30 days from $390.29 to $513.51 at 15:24 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Monolithic...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 10, 2022 : FWONK, TQQQ, SQQQ, RDBX, BBBY, POST, TWTR, QQQ, RBLX, AMC, NIO, NOK
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 295.1 to 13,303.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,947,212 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is unchanged at $66.20, with 3,087,098 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update...
etfdailynews.com
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.51 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
NASDAQ
Brandywine Realty Trust Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
The five-year loss for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 56% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
