KTVB
Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival
Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
Loved ones remember Cascade woman killed in a hit-and-run crash
CASCADE, Idaho — Loved ones of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week are grieving the loss of a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. Kristina Rowley was killed while checking her trailer on the side of Highway 55 outside Eagle on Monday night. "She was...
