Read full article on original website
Related
motor1.com
Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix
George Russell hopes the flexi-floor clampdown from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will bring Mercedes closer to the fight at the front against Ferrari and Red Bull. In a move to restrict excessive car bouncing, the FIA will introduce measures aimed to halt the phenomenon by enforcing an Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM) that teams cannot exceed from the Spa-Francorchamps race.
motor1.com
UK: See life-size Lego Aston Martin DB5 at largest Lego store in the world
James Bond has a license to build at the newly upgraded Lego store in London's Leicester Square. As part of the special exhibits decorating the shop, there's a full-size Aston Martin DB5 using 347,954 of the plastic bricks. It even has a rotating number plate like the super spy's gadget-laden car.
CARS・
Comments / 0