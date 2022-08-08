ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Preschool Teacher Fired and Facing Felony After Allegedly Punching Child

“Do you want me to hit you?” Ashley Richards allegedly yelled at a 4-year-old boy as she punched him repeatedly while holding him over her legs. The Florida preschool teacher, who was fired from her job, now faces a felony charge of child abuse in connection with the alleged hitting, which was caught on a witness’s video. The boy allegedly told the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that he and his brother had gotten into a fight on the playground when Richards approached him and began punching him in the head and the eye. The witness heard screaming and came upon the scene of Richards “repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head,” and “yelling at the victim,” the witness told sheriff’s deputies. However, Richards reportedly denies ever hitting the child, telling deputies she was, in fact, consoling him rather than punishing him. She allegedly admitted to putting her hands over the boy’s mouth when he laughed at her for unspecified reasons.Read it at Law & Crime
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Missing 6-year-old boy from Phoenix found in Las Vegas

A missing 6-year-old Phoenix boy is being reunited with family after having been found Saturday in Las Vegas.  The boy, Gerardo Barrera, was located by Las Vegas-area police when the 2020 white Chevrolet Avalanche he was suspected to have been taken in was seen at a fast food restaurant early Saturday morning after going missing Friday, according to Phoenix police. ...
