Related
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Florida Preschool Teacher Fired and Facing Felony After Allegedly Punching Child
“Do you want me to hit you?” Ashley Richards allegedly yelled at a 4-year-old boy as she punched him repeatedly while holding him over her legs. The Florida preschool teacher, who was fired from her job, now faces a felony charge of child abuse in connection with the alleged hitting, which was caught on a witness’s video. The boy allegedly told the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that he and his brother had gotten into a fight on the playground when Richards approached him and began punching him in the head and the eye. The witness heard screaming and came upon the scene of Richards “repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head,” and “yelling at the victim,” the witness told sheriff’s deputies. However, Richards reportedly denies ever hitting the child, telling deputies she was, in fact, consoling him rather than punishing him. She allegedly admitted to putting her hands over the boy’s mouth when he laughed at her for unspecified reasons.Read it at Law & Crime
Missing 6-year-old boy from Phoenix found in Las Vegas
A missing 6-year-old Phoenix boy is being reunited with family after having been found Saturday in Las Vegas. The boy, Gerardo Barrera, was located by Las Vegas-area police when the 2020 white Chevrolet Avalanche he was suspected to have been taken in was seen at a fast food restaurant early Saturday morning after going missing Friday, according to Phoenix police. ...
