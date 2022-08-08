Read full article on original website
2024 No. 2 RB Jason Brown talks Southern summer swing, fall visit plans
Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2024 running back Jason Brown moved to the No. 1 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and to the top player in Washington. It moved him past his teammate, Isendre Ahfua, at O'Dea. But Brown won't give Ahfua a hard time about moving past him. "I still need...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 21 Days
We're now less than 30 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
yaktrinews.com
Former Washington St coach files wrongful termination claim
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27, the Seattle Times reported.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
KGMI
Selena Burgess: NWW Fair in Lynden
KGMI’s Dianna Hawryluk talks to fair manager Selena Burgess about the Northwest Washington Fair. The NWW Fair in Lynden runs from August 11th to 20th. You can get your tickets here.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
inlander.com
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District
SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District.
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill’s latest grocery indignity: The Madison Trader Joe’s no longer sells booze
There are five Trader Joe’s stores across Seattle including the U District, Queen Anne, West Seattle, Ballard, and Capitol Hill — but only the Madison store no longer has whiskey, gin, and vodka for sale. A decade after the grocery added hard liquor to its aisles after the...
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
Seattle’s police chief floats cutting back the number of officers at sporting events
The Seattle City Council has voted out of committee Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire roughly 500 Seattle Police officers over the next five years. In the meantime, the city has to figure out how to police a city that has roughly 400 fewer officers than it needs to fully staff its precincts.
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
247Sports
