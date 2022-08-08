Read full article on original website
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
Spelunkers find dog missing for 2 months deep in Missouri cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri, found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
Proper pesticide disposal
KJFM NEWS – Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Pesticide disposal is one of those inconvenient tasks that often take a back seat to the urgent items in our daily workloads. Tips for managing and disposing of pesticide products include the following:
LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week
The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!
I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana in November
Voters in Missouri will be asked on the November ballot whether to legalize marijuana in the state.
