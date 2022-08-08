ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Proper pesticide disposal

KJFM NEWS – Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Pesticide disposal is one of those inconvenient tasks that often take a back seat to the urgent items in our daily workloads. Tips for managing and disposing of pesticide products include the following:
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

LU professor to talk about Missouri monsters at MRRL this week

The Chupacabra. The Ozark Howler. Momo. These are all monsters you may or may not have heard of and they all have ties to Missouri. One Lincoln University professor plans to tell their tales at a presentation at the Missouri River Regional Library this week. Dr. Christine Boston, an associate...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE

