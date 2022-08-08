ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion

(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again

The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind

(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency

(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marijuana initiative set for November ballot

After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pilot program provides mental health, substance abuse support in Indiana jails

(The Center Square) – Inmates in five Indiana county jails will have access to peer-driven support for mental health and substance use disorders in a pilot program coordinated by Recovery Works, the state’s forensic treatment program. Each site will be funded with $500,000 for voucher-based reimbursement of service providers.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
PITTSBURGH, PA

