Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion
(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
Georgia's electricity rates lower than national average, but higher than nearly all of its neighbors
(The Center Square) — The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84)...
West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced
(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Drop in gas prices offers some respite, but inflation still looms over Louisiana economy
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana consumers and businesses saw some respite from inflation as the pump price for gasoline continued to tick lower this week. But many of the forces behind the four-decades-high surge in prices over the past year still loom over the local economy. The latest bit of...
California bill offering tax exemptions for manufacturing, R&D, clears hurdle
(The Center Square) – A bill authored to preserve the Golden State’s status as a home for innovation by offering full sales and use tax exemptions for manufacturing and research and development equipment cleared another major legislative hurdle this week. Assembly Bill 1951, sponsored by Assemblyman Tim Grayson,...
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade
(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
Tennessee collected $4.6B more than budgeted in taxes and fees for fiscal year
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.6 billion more than budgeted in taxes and fees for the fiscal year that ended in July on an accrual basis. The number was $4.3 billion after June. Knowing that the state was ahead of its budget, the budgeted amount was adjusted by...
Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again
The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding
(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind
(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
St. Charles airport officials mull next step after Gov. Parson nixes special funding
JEFFERSON CITY — St. Charles County officials are reassessing plans to better protect the county-owned airport from flooding after Gov. Mike Parson cut funding for the project out of the state budget. At the request of Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, budget writers inserted $3 million into the state’s...
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
Marijuana initiative set for November ballot
After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections
Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
Pilot program provides mental health, substance abuse support in Indiana jails
(The Center Square) – Inmates in five Indiana county jails will have access to peer-driven support for mental health and substance use disorders in a pilot program coordinated by Recovery Works, the state’s forensic treatment program. Each site will be funded with $500,000 for voucher-based reimbursement of service providers.
Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
