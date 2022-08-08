ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Helen Schmelzer
4d ago

people say they don't believe predictions well wake up this one is happening it was said years ago that America would be taken over from within

Reply
39
Cynthia Tyler
4d ago

how did this happened first her and her people bought the bed bugs to our country we need to send them home stop letting them get free stuff handed to them we don't get free nothing if you're from here it is gave to refugees the people from other countries get free money free housing free business and Americans can't get any help we are tax payers I just don't understand my dad fought for this country in WWII and Korean even was wounded and never got anything gave to us and my dad was a good man we don't need these people in our country or in our offices I read you have to be from this country to be in office what is going on I'm going to check into this

Reply(1)
8
whosnext98
4d ago

Hope she realizes soon that all the things she wants to fix were caused by the government in the first place.

Reply
24
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Newly-released texts show Ohio politicos’ involvement passing House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Let’s talk about texts: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted sought to make the $1 billion-plus nuclear bailout included in House Bill 6 even bigger, according to a trove of new text messages from ex-FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling obtained via the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the texts also show how now-U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, a Columbus Republican, helped arrange a $100,000 contribution to a dark-money group controlled by then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Other prominent politicos brought up in the texts include now-Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Niles.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio State will use a community medicine track to add rural doctors

The Ohio State University College of Medicine announced Thursday a new community medicine MD track designed to increase the number of doctors practicing in rural communities. Medical students participating in the program will train for two years in Columbus before completing the remaining two years of core clinical training at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
wosu.org

Columbus teachers files notice of intent to strike and picket

Columbus teachers have filed a notice that they intend to strike on August 22 if they don't reach a new contract agreement with Columbus City Schools. The teacher's contract expires the same day, just two days before the new school year starts. The Columbus Education Association, which represents the teachers, said it will continue to work with the district on a new contract.
COLUMBUS, OH

