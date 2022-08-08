people say they don't believe predictions well wake up this one is happening it was said years ago that America would be taken over from within
how did this happened first her and her people bought the bed bugs to our country we need to send them home stop letting them get free stuff handed to them we don't get free nothing if you're from here it is gave to refugees the people from other countries get free money free housing free business and Americans can't get any help we are tax payers I just don't understand my dad fought for this country in WWII and Korean even was wounded and never got anything gave to us and my dad was a good man we don't need these people in our country or in our offices I read you have to be from this country to be in office what is going on I'm going to check into this
Hope she realizes soon that all the things she wants to fix were caused by the government in the first place.
Comments / 73