NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk. The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO