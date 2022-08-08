Read full article on original website
13News Now Exclusive: Cell phone video captures chaos before gunfire that hurt 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk. The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.
Virginia Beach gang member sentenced for having gun with 'machine gun conversion' attachment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 5, 2022. A man from Virginia Beach was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Virginia for having a gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk.
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Rd in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Mistrial declared in Chesapeake fatal shooting case involving Norfolk officer
A jury continues to deliberate the fate of an off-duty Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter.
Black and Missing Foundation urges national attention for missing Norfolk girl
The Black and Missing Foundation is urging national attention for Kadence Morrell, the missing 15-year-old girl from Norfolk.
Toddler in critical condition after Portsmouth shooting, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night. The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard around 9:40 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department said. The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting. The...
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Norfolk police, FBI expand search for missing teen girl
Kadence was last seen on August 3. If you see her, call 911 immediately.
'He was threatening my life' | Norfolk police officer sobs during testimony
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk police officer accused of killing a man in Chesapeake while off duty took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. Edmond Hoyt, who goes by his middle name Ryan, told the court his side of the story. “I think it’s necessary that the...
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
Man sentenced for threatening public officials in Norfolk
A New York man was sentenced today to more than nine years in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to a federal law enforcement officer with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to a federal prosecutor, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Deadly Norfolk off-duty officer shooting body camera footage released
Police body cam in Norfolk Police off-duty shooting released. Edmond Hoyt on trial for shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake.
Child shot in Portsmouth appears to be accidental
Police responded to the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Police say it was a juvenile that was shot but have not confirmed the age of the child.
