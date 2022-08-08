Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Juan Soto on trade to Padres: 'I cried the whole morning'
Juan Soto’s trade from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres could not have come as a surprise, but the outfielder still had an emotional reaction to the deal. Soto was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2 after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Nationals. He had to wait only 10 days to return to Washington for a road trip with his new team, and admitted to the media that his reaction to the trade was that he “cried all morning.”
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.
Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Shocking Stat Shows How The Guardians Own The Tigers
MLB contenders need to beat strong teams. However, a big part of any success a team may have in any given season depends on the ability to avoid setbacks and unexpected losses against weak squads. In the specific case of the Cleveland Guardians, they have mostly done their homework against...
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note
Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Detroit Tigers owners Christopher Ilitch slights former general manager Al Avila after firing him
Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch blamed recently-fired Tigers GM Al Avila for trading away two veteran players who went on to enjoy career resurgences with other teams. The Tigers announced on Wednesday that they had fired Avila after seven years. Ilitch said he would lead the new GM search, and that assistant GM Sam Menzin would take over as interim GM.
Braves lose one of their top prospects for the season
Shewmake was having a pretty decent season in his first year of AAA ball, hitting .269 with seven homers, and his injury may cost him his first opportunity in the majors. Following last night’s win, Orlando Arcia was diagnosed with a hamstring injury and will head to the IL. My guess is he will miss at least a month. The Braves are desperate for middle infielders, and Shewmake would have made a lot of sense as a replacement. Instead, the Braves have turned to their top prospect Vaughn Grissom, who only has 22 games of experience in AA.
Cardinals' stars shine in win over Brewers
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a key National League Central series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The first-place Cardinals improved to 11-3 in their past 14 games and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Brewers....
Report: Carlos Correa likely to opt out of contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are. Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL
Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
