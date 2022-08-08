ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Juan Soto on trade to Padres: 'I cried the whole morning'

Juan Soto’s trade from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres could not have come as a surprise, but the outfielder still had an emotional reaction to the deal. Soto was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2 after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Nationals. He had to wait only 10 days to return to Washington for a road trip with his new team, and admitted to the media that his reaction to the trade was that he “cried all morning.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.

Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Shocking Stat Shows How The Guardians Own The Tigers

MLB contenders need to beat strong teams. However, a big part of any success a team may have in any given season depends on the ability to avoid setbacks and unexpected losses against weak squads. In the specific case of the Cleveland Guardians, they have mostly done their homework against...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves lose one of their top prospects for the season

Shewmake was having a pretty decent season in his first year of AAA ball, hitting .269 with seven homers, and his injury may cost him his first opportunity in the majors. Following last night’s win, Orlando Arcia was diagnosed with a hamstring injury and will head to the IL. My guess is he will miss at least a month. The Braves are desperate for middle infielders, and Shewmake would have made a lot of sense as a replacement. Instead, the Braves have turned to their top prospect Vaughn Grissom, who only has 22 games of experience in AA.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' stars shine in win over Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered as the St. Louis Cardinals opened a key National League Central series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-1 victory on Friday. The first-place Cardinals improved to 11-3 in their past 14 games and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Brewers....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa likely to opt out of contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are. Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bulls anxious rookie might have torn ACL

Chicago Bulls two-way player Justin Lewis sustained a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls were looking at undrafted rookie free agent Justin Lewis to be a possible backup for power forward Patrick Williams. Bad news for Lewis broke Thursday evening. Lewis has a two-way contract with the Bulls. Lewis sustained a...
