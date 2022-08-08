ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
AFP

Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder

A New York court charged the man suspected of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event with attempted murder on Saturday for the attack on the writer, who remains hospitalized in serious condition. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon, according to the Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential couple in insatiable bid for power, experts say

First they jailed their opponents, now they've set their sights on the Catholic Church: Nicaragua's first couple -- President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo -- are in a bid for absolute control over the lives of citizens, experts say. And now, the Catholic Church has become the last bastion of resistance and rebellion against the government, riling the presidential couple.
POLITICS

