Girl Scouts of SE Michigan to Bring the “Girl Scouts Experience” for Free in Detroit
The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan (GSSEM) are ending off the summer with a bang. Join GSSEM at Palmer Park on Saturday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Family Day. This free event, jam packed with family friendly activities, showcases how Girl Scouting isn’t just a fun pastime—it’s a way of life.
Gilchrist Announces Support for New Mobility Initiatives That Improve Safety and Customer Service
Recently, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Michigan will enable four new mobility services to help address challenges across the state related to sustainable transit, roadway safety, parking and staffing shortages in the very viable service industry. In partnership with key universities, whose students and programs are already helping...
Relieved Metro Detroit Residents See Dip in Gas Prices in Recent Weeks
There’s less pain at the pump now that gas prices are falling well below $4 a gallon – but will it stay that way?. CNBC reports that as of late, the national average for a gallon of gas fellow below $4 recently for the first time since March.
