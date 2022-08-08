Read full article on original website
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
California dog rescue brings comfort to seniors as well as to their furry friends
Furry friends of all kinds can come from animal shelters, rescue organizations and breeders — but one pet nonprofit is different than most others. Peace of Mind Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization with a mission to be a resource for senior people and, in many cases, senior dogs.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Border Collie Pulls Off ‘Lassie’-Like Rescue
A black Border Collie helped lead search and rescue crews to his injured dog dad. Authorities said Saul acted “in true ‘Lassie’ fashion.” The pup and his dog parent were hiking near California’s Tahoe National Forest when the 53-year-old man fell 70 feet from a ridge. He broke his hip and multiple ribs. His fate looked grim without the aid of medical personnel.
A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
Airlines haven't done a fine job of communicating with their customers lately. Their chosen method, most often, has been not to communicate with their customers at all. They prefer telling them that hold times for customer service will be four hours. Or more. So, good luck. I was moved, then,...
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
International Cat Day 2022: All the essentials you need for your feline friend
Since 2002, the 8 August has marked International Cat Day – an annual event that celebrates everything to do with our feline friends. It was originally created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare which works to raise awareness for felines, from big cats to domestic pets, and educate people on how to look after and protect them.As of 2020, Wiltshire based charity, International Cat Care, are now the custodians of the event and it's a day to unite cat lovers and learn more about the varied species.If you’ve long been a cat-owner, you’ll have all the essentials you...
Dog Can’t Contain His Gratitude, Hugs His Rescuer After Being Rescued From Being Euthanized In A Shelter
It is truly a shame how many abandoned dogs end up in rescue shelters. The resources that these departments have are limited, especially the funding. This means, sadly, that many dogs are euthanized, mainly dogs who have medical issues that are too costly to fix. This makes them less desirable for potential adopters. These dogs deserve a loving forever home just like any other dog alive. Gregory is a 2-year-old beagle who was scheduled to be euthanized but an angel of a man named Joe came to Gregory’s rescue just in the nick of time. Everyone knows just how special an adoption is, even if you’ve never adopted a pet. You can understand the bond that is formed. Well Gregory showed Joe his thanks in a very special way and we are all in love with this dog because of it.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
Are Border Collies Smart?
Border Collies are a breed of highly spirited dogs with fierce working personalities. They are extremely eager to please, making them great companions. Besides their adorable looks and affectionate personalities, have you ever wondered about their intelligence?. This article will deal with a brief history of the breed, followed by...
dvm360® product report: Pet wellness and insurance plans, plus veterinary well-being book and more
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. CarePlus is an exclusive suite of pet-first wellness and insurance plans to make pet health care more affordable and accessible. CarePlus plans cover wellness coverage as well as accidents and illness. The service provides 24/7 access to the customer care team and enables access to Connect With a Vet, Chewy’s telehealth service. Chewy customers’ costs are covered for eligible prescription medications, supplements, and veterinary diet food. Direct payments can be made to the veterinarian or you can submit a claim.
