Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
WTVC

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

Tish Gailmard talks about how the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

