Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Chattanooga Allergy Clinic: Fall allergies, allergens associated with going back-to-school
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jessica Van Mason talks about fall allergies and allergens associated with going back to school. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
Charter buses of migrants in Chattanooga legally seeking asylum, says city chief of staff
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The city's chief of staff says the charter buses of migrants coming to Chattanooga are legally seeking asylum. The following statement may be attributed to Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff for the City of Chattanooga:. "We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point...
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
A renovated Wilcox Bridge will improve emergency response times for first responders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is an important piece of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But its age has created major transportation issues for some. Especially first responders. But there's a plan to fix it which will mean quicker response time to emergencies. Now that the city received a $25...
'Humans are still humans:' City confirms legal status of migrant buses in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buses in Lookout Valley and Dade County dropping off immigrants over the last few days raised question about if they're being transported legally. The city confirmed Friday that they are seeking legal asylum. In an ongoing immigration crisis, buses have been transporting immigrants from Texas to...
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
Howard High's new 'no backpack policy' causing concern for parents, students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Howard high school is saying goodbye to backpacks this year, and hello to new policy changes. "We have a clutter free, safe, distraction free learning environment," says Howard Howard Principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware. But some parents think this may cause more harm than good. "You...
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
'Doesn't add up:' Grundy school officials admit protocols weren't followed in gun incident
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Grundy County High School has released statements from its principal and vice principal about an incident where a 22-year-old man brought a gun to school back in April and threatened a student. Principal Paul Conry and Vice Principal Christy Jones admit in the letters that...
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
Tish Gailmard talks about how the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
Cleveland community rallies around Vietnam Veteran Alvin Jackson to help get him new home
CLEVELAND, Tn. — A church packed with friends, loved ones, and veterans all in the middle of Thursday afternoon. It's a surprise party of sorts, but it's not Alvin or Zandra Jackson's birthday. Many of the people in the room have been working hard for months on this surprise.
CityScope's Annual High School Football Collectors Edition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — George Mullinax previews CityScope’s Annual High School Football Collectors Edition.
