I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Inside Disneyland’s secret canoe races
It's one the oldest and most beloved cast member traditions.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
TikTok Star Banned From Disney World For Life Is Taking His Campaign To Get Back Into The Parks To A Whole New Level
A man banned from Disney World is trying a new tactic in his TikTok campaign.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Credits Original Marvel Series for Disney+ Subscriber Growth
As we reported earlier today, Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in Q3 of 2022. Disney CEO Bob Chapek credits original Marvel series that for the platform growth. According to Chapek, every new Marvel series yields new viewers who haven’t watched Marvel content before. He credits the episodic format that allows a viewer to explore new characters and genres.
WDW News Today
Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Revenue Rises 70% in Third Quarter of 2022
Disney Parks, Products, and Experiences made a revenue of $7.4 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, as the company revealed in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. In the second quarter of 2022, the parks earned $6.7 billion in revenue. The fiscal quarter covers April, May, and June,...
WDW News Today
Revenue and Attendance Up in Q3 2022 at Disneyland Paris
On today’s earnings call, it was revealed that revenue and operating income for Disney’s three wholly-operated international resorts had grown quite a bit over 2021, with most growth focused at Disneyland Paris. Increases in attendance and hotel room occupancy at the Paris resort lead to it leading growth,...
