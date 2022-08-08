ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A brief history of Chicago Cubs neutral site games

The Cubs and Reds will participate tonight in the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. The game begins at 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox-TV (full national broadcast, no blackouts). The Reds will bat last as this is technically a Reds “home” game, though...
