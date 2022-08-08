Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
5 stops to make to connect with nature in the Columbia River Gorge
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — The Columbia River Gorge at first appears isolated, yet it is teeming with life. What the Washington-Oregon border area lacks in human population it compensates for with an abundance of wildlife, flora and vegetation. Although you won’t find many people, depending where you end up...
Yakima Herald Republic
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas...
Yakima Herald Republic
Anti-abortion Church at Planned Parenthood pastor says he'll intensify WA protests
Crowds as large as 700 people have gathered monthly outside a Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic over the past four years to pray, sing and "take church to the gates of Hell." Pastor Ken Peters said that was his vision when he founded an anti-abortion group called The Church at Planned Parenthood, which has spread to roughly a dozen locations across Washington and the U.S.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cougar sighting leads to fatal motorcycle crash near Lake Chelan
CHELAN — Two Chelan motorcyclists died Saturday after attempting to avoid a cougar on Lake Chelan's south shore highway. The motorcyclists, driver 69-year-old James R. Desmarais and passenger 66-year-old Anita J. Desmarais, were southbound on Highway 971 about 9:40 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control as it swerved around a cougar, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
Yakima Herald Republic
One driver at Harborview, another in court after two high-speed traffic incidents in Yakima late Tuesday
One Yakima man is hospitalized in Seattle and another man appeared in court Wednesday after two separate high-speed traffic incidents in the city on Tuesday night. Yakima police responded to the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of an eastbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and hitting a power pole, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man found unconscious in downtown Yakima later dies. Seattle medical examiner rules it a homicide
Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide. Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. He...
Yakima Herald Republic
J.Michael Kelly picks up win at Seafair via penalty for the second consecutive Seattle race
SEATTLE — It’s becoming a Seafair tradition: Final heats settled by penalty. J. Michael Kelly drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to a win in the Final at the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair on Sunday on Lake Washington. Kelly picked up the victory after early leader Jimmy Shane...
Yakima Herald Republic
Why it was a 'no-brainer' for Alex Cook to make fellow UW safety Asa Turner his son's godfather
Aug. 10—Alex Cook and Asa Turner are about to be bonded by more than a position, a program ... or a cosmic coincidence. Cook — a sixth-year safety from Sacramento — is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Eunique Washington, on Dec. 13. When they found out this summer that they'd be having a boy, Washington immediately had a name in mind.
