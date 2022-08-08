Crowds as large as 700 people have gathered monthly outside a Spokane Planned Parenthood clinic over the past four years to pray, sing and "take church to the gates of Hell." Pastor Ken Peters said that was his vision when he founded an anti-abortion group called The Church at Planned Parenthood, which has spread to roughly a dozen locations across Washington and the U.S.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO