CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Amy Deem announced Thursday the 2022 cross country schedule. “I’m really looking forward to our cross country season this year,” distance coach Cody Halsey said. “We have a lot of new people who I think have the ability to be an immediate impact for our team.”

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO