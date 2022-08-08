ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orwigsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township

Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
COOPERSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville

A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple people hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles, house

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Multiple people were reported to be injured Thursday night, when a crash involving two vehicles sent one of them into the front of a house near Bernville. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at New Schaefferstown Road and Oak Lane in Jefferson Township. A...
BERNVILLE, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday

The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
PALMERTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 15 closed in Kelly Township, Union County

Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound and southbound are closed between Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, Union County, for a multi-vehicle crash. A detour using William Penn Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Ziegler Road is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
UNION COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
WBRE

Man smoking with oxygen dies after suffering burns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announced the death of a man after he suffered burn wounds from smoking while using oxygen. According to the coroner’s report, Harry M. Layaou, 62, of Scranton, was pronounced dead Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. As stated in the release, on […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 12th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Joseph J. Kochol, 82 of Pottsville died Thursday at The Garden of York Terrace, Pottsville. He was born February 12,1940 in Pottsville a son of the late Anthony J. Sr., and Elizabeth Shargo Kochol. Joe was a member of the former Mary...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

