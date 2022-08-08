Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
Times News
Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township
Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville
A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple people hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles, house
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Multiple people were reported to be injured Thursday night, when a crash involving two vehicles sent one of them into the front of a house near Bernville. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at New Schaefferstown Road and Oak Lane in Jefferson Township. A...
One dead after crash in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Route 15 closed in Kelly Township, Union County
Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound and southbound are closed between Route 1018 (William Penn Drive) and Ziegler Road in Kelly Township, Union County, for a multi-vehicle crash. A detour using William Penn Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Ziegler Road is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
lvpnews.com
Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man smoking with oxygen dies after suffering burns
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announced the death of a man after he suffered burn wounds from smoking while using oxygen. According to the coroner’s report, Harry M. Layaou, 62, of Scranton, was pronounced dead Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. As stated in the release, on […]
A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 12th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Joseph J. Kochol, 82 of Pottsville died Thursday at The Garden of York Terrace, Pottsville. He was born February 12,1940 in Pottsville a son of the late Anthony J. Sr., and Elizabeth Shargo Kochol. Joe was a member of the former Mary...
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Bomb Threat Made to Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a bomb threat made to a hospital near Orwigsburg. According to Troopers, just after 5:00pm, on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, police were dispatched to 100 Paramount Boulevard, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital in West Brunswick Township for a report of a bomb threat.
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
Comments / 0