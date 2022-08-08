Read full article on original website
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Etsy Stock: Q2 Earnings Solidified My Thesis
Summary In this article, I'll take a look at Q2 earnings and why it solidified my thesis. I'll also take a look at Etsy's ads business, and why that will be a massive segment of growth as competition between sellers intensify. Lastly, Etsy's ability to navigate through the macro headwinds and post better-than-expected numbers was also very impressive. Hook.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts
One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: Inflation Report Looms For Market Rally; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock
Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures tilted higher overnight. July CPI inflation report on tap before Wednesday's open. Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past three trading sessions. Micron Technology (MU) triggered a sell-off in chip stocks. Elon Musk sold 7.9 million...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 10 August, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 33,303.33, 1.61% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 52830967, 85.6% below...
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
How Is The Market Feeling About Electronic Arts?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) short percent of float has fallen 14.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.44% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
CarGurus Slumps, Company Sees Slowing Q3 Sales, Reduced Demand for Cars
Shares of online automotive platform CarGurus fell as much as 15% in extended trading Monday (Aug 8) after the Cambridge, Mass-based company said its sales for the current quarter would slow from Q2. This, as the company saw its Q2 sales rise 135% to $511 million for the three months...
