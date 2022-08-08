Read full article on original website
What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So for utilities, there’s a lot of...
Indiana 3rd graders could read better before the pandemic
Indiana’s literacy rate for students finishing third grade is near the lowest point of the past decade. Results out Wednesday show nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders lacked strong vocabularies and phonics – the fundamental skills required to become a young reader and academically successful. Statewide, 81.6...
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
