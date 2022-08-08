ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana 3rd graders could read better before the pandemic

Indiana’s literacy rate for students finishing third grade is near the lowest point of the past decade. Results out Wednesday show nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders lacked strong vocabularies and phonics – the fundamental skills required to become a young reader and academically successful. Statewide, 81.6...
