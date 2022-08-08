ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Okmulgee, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcn#Politics Local#Mcn National Council#The National Council#Ncr#The Etowah Museum Inc
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators

A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
107.3 PopCrush

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder

TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County. Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV. They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road,...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy