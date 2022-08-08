Read full article on original website
City of Wagoner receives $7 million federal transportation grant
WAGONER, Okla. — The City of Wagoner received a federal transportation grant that will held improve traffic flow and enhance safety, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week. The $7 million grant will help fund a multi-use path, build a sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and...
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness
The City of Tulsa just announced a 6.5 million dollar ARPA grant to help alleviate homelessness in Tulsa. Non-profits can submit letters of interest with a plan for the funds.
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Tulsa Police Arrest Man In “Largest Fentanyl Bust In Department History”
Tulsa police arrested a man in what they call "the largest Fentanyl bust in department history." The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the arrest comes as the state sees spikes in overdoses of Fentanyl. The OBN said drug-traffickers are trying to take advantage of Oklahoma's Opioid crisis, which has led...
publicradiotulsa.org
Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators
A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
IN-DEPTH: How the deadly drug fentanyl is impacting Tulsa
Tulsa police say fentanyl busts are on the rise; How the deadly drug, Fentanyl, is impacting Tulsa
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
kswo.com
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
TPD: 1 Dead Following Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa
One person is dead following an early morning homicide Saturday, Tulsa police confirm. Officers responded to the scene near 11th and Garnett. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 5:15 a.m., according to TPD. Police said they don't have anyone in custody. This is...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder
TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KXII.com
Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County. Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV. They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road,...
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
