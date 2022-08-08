ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Search Is Over! This Gingham Puff Sleeve Midi Is Our Summer Dream Dress — On Sale Now

 2 days ago

Here at Shop With Us , we literally shop for a living (it’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it). We spend all day browsing the latest styles and curating our top picks. While it’s enticing to add everything to cart ourselves, we usually resist the temptation. But every now and then, we stumble upon an article of clothing we simply cannot pass up .

As soon as we saw this gingham puff sleeve midi dress , it was game over. It's what cottage-core dreams are made of! Feminine and flowy, this frock was made to be twirled in. And the baby doll design is universally flattering on all body types! Truth be told, we’ve been eyeing this dress all summer — but it’s now on sale for up to 39% off! Worth the wait. While this breezy dress is a seasonal staple, you can also rock the long look well into fall. Just add a jean jacket and booties, and you’ll be ready to go. Keep scrolling for more details on this stunning sundress!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiquW_0h9RZaJ000
Amazon
See It!

Get the Zesica Women's Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Midi Dress starting at just $20 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Maybe it’s because we’re addicted to ‘Bama Rush Tok (TikTok videos devoted to documenting the University of Alabama’s sorority rush process), or maybe it’s because we’re obsessed with gingham — but this pretty puff sleeve dress gives Us the sweetest Southern belle vibes.

Picture this: You just got invited to an end-of-summer soirée, perhaps a baby shower or a backyard barbecue. Or maybe you need a last-minute look for vacation. This cute frock is the perfect balance between dressy and casual ! It’s breathable enough for the warm weather and elegant enough for an upscale event. And as one shopper reported, “This dress feels like something I’d normally pick up at a local boutique for double the price!”

Amazon
See It!

Now let’s talk details. We’re smitten with the smocked bodice, mostly because it means we don’t have to wear a bra. You can wear the puff sleeves on or off the shoulders, depending on the look you’re going for. Thanks to the fit-and-flare silhouette , this tiered swing dress elongates your body while providing tummy control.

In terms of styling, we suggest keeping it simple and letting the gingham print be the star of the show. You can pair this dress with white sneakers or sandals for a daytime look, along with dainty jewelry to complement the outfit. Available in 12 gorgeous pastel shades, this stretchy sundress is a closet staple . Make sure to snag this top-rated midi while it’s still on sale!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team .
, women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

