Police seek to identify suspect who pushed man onto Blue Line tracks

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Police seek to identify man who pushed another onto the CTA tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who pushed another man onto a set of CTA tracks on the West Side last week.

Police said it happened at the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows a man walking along the platform when another man shoves him onto the tracks below.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police have released video footage of the attack and photos of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.

Chicago Police

Anyone who recognizes the attacker, or has any other information on the incident is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261, or submit anonymous tips at cpdtip.com

Chicago Police

