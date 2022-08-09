ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering showers through evening, cooler on Tuesday

By Albert Ramon
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dew point dropping 02:41

TONIGHT: Showers lingered through the early Monday, and it will now be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler overnight. Some patchy fog is possible, but mainly for areas west of the lake. Low 64°

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Cooler with decreasing humidity. High 76°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and dry. High 84°

A front will move south of the area this evening, pushing in a breezy, cooler and drier airmass for tonight and Tuesday.

Although isolated showers or storms are possible, the best chance for additional rain will be along the frontal boundary south of the area this evening.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 50s in the western and northern suburbs, to low 60s in the city. Areas of patchy fog will be possible, but mainly for the suburbs west of the lake.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s, but only in the low 70s near the lake.

Calm weather pattern stays with us for much of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A shower chance is in the forecast for Saturday, but mainly after sunset. Otherwise expect a weekend with highs in the low 80s.

