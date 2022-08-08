Read full article on original website
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Celebrate Tampa For 813 Day With These Local Specials
This Saturday, August 13 is our ode to Tampa. It’s the calendar day that matches the Greater Tampa Bay area code: 8-1-3. Sparkman Wharf is leading the 813 Day celebrations with some awesome $8.13 specials and more!. Like Gasparilla, 813 Day is an excuse to party all day long,...
Construction Finally Begins For Topgolf In St. Petersburg
There is hope on the horizon because construction has finally begun on the much-delayed Topgolf in St. Petersburg!. Let’s take a trip back to 2019 when Topgolf announced that it was building it’s newest Tampa Bay location in the Carillon area of St. Pete. The 67,000 square-foot facility was supposed to be open in 2020. Obviously that never happened. Why? A neighborhood group known as the Concerned Residents of Carillon were against Topgolf coming to their area. The group challenged St. Pete’s approval of Topgolf in their neighborhood and the whole thing ended up in court.
Howard Frankland Bridge Is Closing For 6 Hours, Find Out When
The Howard Frankland Bridge is closing next week for 6 hours. The closure is going to start this Monday, August 15 starting at 11 p.m. It will open back up on Tuesday, August 16th at 5 a.m. It will only affect the southbound lanes on the bridge. The road closure...
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/11/22
Who won the Thursday 3 this morning? J.R.s song of the week is Matt Stell “Man Made”. Launa’s song is Old Dominion “No Hard Feelings. Kevin’s song is “Country On” by Luke Bryan. A group of guys caught a 18 foot python down...
Here Are The Three Florida Cities Where To Own A Vacation Rental
Looking to earn extra money? Here are the three Florida cities to own a vacation rental. According to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can average of over $44,000 per year! But remember, it all starts with location, location, location! Leave it to someone, in this case LawnStarter, to do all the math for us and figure out the best cities in America to own a vacation rental property.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Does Tampa International Airport Have The Best Bathroom In America?
We can go on and on about our love for Tampa International Airport. It’s won so many awards over the years, but the latest one that it’s up for would cement it, in our opinion, as the greatest airport in the world. Ask yourself: does Tampa International Airport have the best bathroom in America?
Once again, Siesta Key and other Sarasota County beaches are closed for swimming, due to high levels of poop bacteria
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
