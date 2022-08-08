Read full article on original website
Having proper hiking etiquette is important in Hawaii
The U.S. Park Service has a list of hiking etiquette one should keep in mind especially if you plan to hike in Hawaii.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
Have you visited the largest banyan tree in Hawaii?
When traveling to Hawaii one thing you see a lot of are banyan trees. These trees are not native to the islands but have been around since the late 1800s.
HUGS Hawaii to participate in the 43rd Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk
HUGS stands for Help, Understanding, & Group Support. The organization was founded in 1982 by a small group of volunteers who recognized the immense challenges faced by a family that is caring for a seriously ill child. These families face emotional, spiritual, and financial hardships that no family should have to endure. HUGS strives to be an organization that provides care, compassion, and aloha.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Hawaii beats California for most expensive gas in US
The Aloha State and the Golden State remain the only two places with prices above $5.
What do Hawaii voters want from a candidate?
KHON2 asked residents, "What does a candidate do to earn your vote?"
Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii
On Thursday, August 11 Governor David Ige approved and signed emergency rules that allow out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii.
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
Pohakuloa brush fire burns about 16,400 acres
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani wildfire, also known as, Pohakuloa brushfire, burned around 16,400 acres on Friday morning since it sparked on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Big Island brush fire in Pohakuloa continues to burn
The Hawaii Fire Department reported a fire by Pohakuloa on Wednesday, August 10.
Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
Trade winds are expected to weaken
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
A look inside the US Navy Blue Angels’ team in Hawaii
The Blue angels last flew in Hawaii in 2015 and the flight leader spoke about returning to Hawaii for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay air show.
How political campaigns get voters’ personal information
Voter's phones may continue to ring as inboxes fill up with messages from political candidates, but how do campaigns get voter's personal information?
As election day nears, a closer look at what happens to ballots once received
From being processed and secured, election officials are busy at the statewide counting center in the State Capitol.
Honolulu Little League to play Arizona in Friday’s West Region finals
Honolulu Little League faces Arizona's Sidewinder Little League in Friday's West Region finals.
