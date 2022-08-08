Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash
Consumers turn to these two retailers in recessions to save money.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend
Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
NFL・
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Analysts Bet On Twitter Deal Getting Done After Elon Musk Goes On Another Tesla Stock Selling Spree
Elon Musk on Tuesday disclosed in six filings that he sold $6.85 billion worth of Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares on Aug. 5. He later took to Twitter to clarify that the disposals were a preemptive move to mobilize funds to finance a “hopefully unlikely” Twitter, Inc. TWTR deal, if it is enforced and some equity partners don’t come through.
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 16.4% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 80.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased...
equity.guru
WallStreetBets is back! Meme stocks GME, AMC and BBBY surge!
Remember those meme stocks? In recent days, GameStop (GME), AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have surged as meme stock mania makes its return. The WallStreetBets crowd is back! Or should I say the ‘apes’ are back:. All three stocks were up big last week and extended...
AppLovin's Q2 Performance Falls Short On Revenue Estimate, Cuts FY22 Outlook
AppLovin Corp APP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16% year-over-year to $766.23 million, missing the consensus of $839.67 million. The increase was led by a +118% Y/Y increase in Software Platform revenue to $318 million, and its Segment Adjusted EBITDA grew 114% Y/Y to $197 million, a 62% margin. Apps...
Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights
Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
Trulieve Cannabis: A Top Pick Operator In A Small Pond? Analyst Offers Model Update Post 2Q22
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a rating of Overweight for the stocks of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF and lowered its price target to $54 from $57, on “slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. In a recent analyst note, Zuanic explained why Trulieve is one of his Top Pick...
