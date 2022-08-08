ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Share Price Surges Again Following News Of Special APE Dividend

Click here to read the full article. The domestic box office is about to go into a funk for two-and-half months due to the lack of tentpole product, but shares of AMC Entertainment keep on trucking. Following Thursday’s news that the world’s No. 1 exhibitor was awarding APE investors with one AMC preferred Equity share for each AMC Class A common stock, AMC’s stock price jumped 31% on Friday from $16.97 to $22.18. Well, this morning they jumped again 14%, opening at $24.06 and hitting a high of $27.50. At the time of this post’s publication, AMC shares were trading at...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
equity.guru

WallStreetBets is back! Meme stocks GME, AMC and BBBY surge!

Remember those meme stocks? In recent days, GameStop (GME), AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have surged as meme stock mania makes its return. The WallStreetBets crowd is back! Or should I say the ‘apes’ are back:. All three stocks were up big last week and extended...
Benzinga

Grocery Outlet: Q2 Earnings Insights

Grocery Outlet Holding GO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Grocery Outlet Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $122.16 million from...
