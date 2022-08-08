(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is encouraging military veterans interested in teaching at Florida public schools to consider applying through a new program. “Florida is leading the way by bringing some of the best, the brightest and the bravest among us into our classrooms through a new program that helps military veterans become teachers,” he said in a video announcement Thursday. “If you served in the military for at least four years, were honorably discharged, have taken 60 college credits, and pass a subject area exam, we want you to be able to teach Florida students.

