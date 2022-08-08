Read full article on original website
Republican strategy against Gov Evers: Focus on his choices
(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are offering a glimpse at their strategy for this fall's campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said Evers will be tough to beat in November because he hasn’t screwed-up in years. “I think the contrast...
Florida, Democrats in Congress take different approaches to addressing high drug costs
(The Center Square) – While Senate Democrats moved to place price controls on some prescription drugs, a step some say will lead to actual cost increases in health care overall, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature took a different approach. Before the Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S....
Nevada one of the best in the country for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – Nevadans enjoy one of the best places in the country for political free speech, a new report says. The state ranks fourth in the country in the best places for people to use various forms of speech to engage in politics, according to a new report from the Institute for Free Speech.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
School choice initiative clears signature hurdle for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Let MI Kids Learn filed more than 520,000 signatures with the Michigan Bureau of Elections to put an education choice initiative on this November’s general election ballot. If the ballot initiative is approved by voters, the Michigan legislature can approve the initiative immediately. Previously,...
About $4.9B in unemployment fraud unrecovered in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) - There has been $6 billion in unemployment fraud in 2020 and 2021 in Pennsylvania from which about $1.1 billion of that money has been recouped by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. The fraud is spread among the traditional unemployment program and the temporary federal aid that came...
New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement
(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
Judge: UIA can't collect on appealed unemployment overpayments
(The Center Square) – A Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that the state Unemployment Insurance Agency can’t collect on claimants appealing a determination they were overpaid. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled that his prior preliminary injunction stops UIA collection on all individuals who “timely” appeal...
New website launches for military veterans to apply for teaching jobs
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is encouraging military veterans interested in teaching at Florida public schools to consider applying through a new program. “Florida is leading the way by bringing some of the best, the brightest and the bravest among us into our classrooms through a new program that helps military veterans become teachers,” he said in a video announcement Thursday. “If you served in the military for at least four years, were honorably discharged, have taken 60 college credits, and pass a subject area exam, we want you to be able to teach Florida students.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Texas Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Special session prospects still unclear as Pritzker is ‘cautiously optimistic’
(The Center Square) – After saying there would be a special session “in the coming months,” it’s unclear if legislative leaders will make that happen. In July, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling returning the issue of abortion to the states, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said they planned to “convene a special session in the coming months.”
West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
Motions to dismiss challenges to COVID-19 school mandates under advisement
(The Center Square) – As schools prepare to start a new year, whether the case challenging broad COVID-19 mandates on schools is dismissed is still up in the air. Earlier this year, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against school districts implementing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and exclusion mandates. A legislative body then suspended the emergency rules. On appeal, the order was vacated and kicked back to the lower court. That was the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidance, which Pritzker said gave him the ability to lift the mandates.
More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure
(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
Election 2022: Siegel challenges Scott for Vermont governor
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Peter Welch's bid to move into the Senate got rousing approval from voters in the Vermont primary Tuesday. Welch, a Democrat, will face Republican Gerald Molloy on Nov. 8 in the bid to fill the seat of Sen. Patrick Leahy, who last November announced he would not seek reelection this year. Leahy, first Democrat to win a Vermont seat in the U.S. Senate, was initially elected in fall 1974 and serves as president pro tempore of the chamber.
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Michigan
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
