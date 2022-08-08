ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now

A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado

Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction, CO
