FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inquirer and Mirror
Sail Away: Race Week hits the water this weekend
(Aug. 11, 2022) After being limited in 2020 due to COVID-19 and cut short last year by Hurricane Henri, Nantucket Race Week is set to return in full Saturday with nine days of sailboat races and events leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Opera House Cup. Race Week...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
Inquirer and Mirror
Quintessential Quidnet
(Aug. 11, 2022) The landscape of Quidnet once encouraged a sort of quiet appreciation for life that was not defined by downtown Nantucket or Sconset village. Originally a Wampanoag settlement, later a whaling station, then a dory-fishing community with farm land, it was eventually sold as house lots for summer homes.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: There’s No Place Like Home
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals held its 10th anniversary gala, There’s No Place Like Home, Friday at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm. The event featured a doggie runway show, live and online auctions and food by Nantucket Catering Company. I&M contributor Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: Invasion of the jellyfish
(Aug. 11, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island, but jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet. The Nantucket...
Inquirer and Mirror
New rules for Pops at the beach
(Aug. 11, 2022) It’s been a while since the Boston Pops have performed for thousands on the sand at Jetties Beach. But three years after the last in-person Boston Pops on Nantucket event, the orchestra is returning this Saturday evening for the 25th anniversary of Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s signature fundraiser.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
Inquirer and Mirror
Pops on Nantucket celebrates 25th anniversary
(Aug. 11, 2022) As afternoon turns to evening Saturday, a crowd of more than 5,000 will flock to Jetties Beach to celebrate the return of the Boston Pops to Nantucket after a two-year COVID-19-related hiatus. “This year’s event is the 25th anniversary of the Boston Pops on Nantucket,” Nantucket Cottage...
Sharks now have company in the water off Cape Cod. Portuguese men-of-war have arrived
CHATHAM. Mass. — It’s been the summer of the shark off Cape Cod with hundreds of reported sightings, but a new venomous creature is now making its presence known. Harding’s Beach in Chatham was closed to swimmers Saturday afternoon after a number of Portuguese man o’ wars washed ashore.
capeandislands.org
Heavy rain could cause spike in fecal bacteria on swimming beaches, officials say
Intense rains this week could flush more fecal bacteria into local waters, county officials say. High levels of the bacteria forced closures at five Falmouth beaches — New Silver Beach, Megansett Beach Woodneck Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, and Chapoquoit Associates Front Beach,— on the same day in mid-July. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Strong Winds on South Shore
(Aug. 13, 2022) Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising beachgoers on the south shore to avoid using pool toys, boogie boards and paddle boards due to a strong offshore wind. Jellyfish are also being reported at all beaches except Sconset and Jetties. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
Inquirer and Mirror
James W. Folger, 63
James W. Folger, 63, formerly of Nantucket, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Hyannis. A memorial service is planned for the fall.
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurant worker dies in apparent drowning accident
(Aug. 11, 2022) Emmanuel Otoo, 32, died Sunday in an apparent drowning accident in a pool at 19 Evergreen Way, leaving the island’s restaurant community, as well as his friends and family, devastated. Otoo had worked at Proprietors since his arrival on Nantucket in 2013, according to owner Orla...
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Inquirer and Mirror
Riley F. Hayford, 93
Riley F. Hayford, 93, of Nantucket died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date.
