ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Camp Report: Why you should pay attention to the development of the 2021 Draft Class in their second year

By Tori McElhaney
atlantafalcons.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Depth of pass catchers not a problem for Georgia entering 2022

Georgia has a unique set of pass catchers on its roster and a unique approach to using them. From running backs getting the ball out of the backfield to the idea of four tight ends being on the field at the same time, anything is possible if you’re Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. And then of course on top of that there’s the players you’d expect to catch the most passes, the wide receivers.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy