Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Drive-thrus have been a staple in America for decades, offering convenience and cheap eats. Experts believe the first drive-thru in the country opened in Springfield, Missouri in 1947: Red's Giant Hamburg. Ever since this trendsetting moment, thousands of restaurants and chains carved out their identity by providing drive-thru services.

That's why LoveFood found the "most surprising drive-thrus and drive-in restaurants in the United States. The restaurants featured on the list bring their own charm and niche to the table (or car), attracting customers locally and nationally .

One Washington state restaurant made it on the list, and that honor goes to Eastside Big Tom !

"Burgers (and pretty much everything else on the menu) come with a side of goop at family-run Eastside Big Tom, which offers dining in and a separate drive-thru stand. It's nothing to do with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand – goop is actually the signature house-made sauce. Be sure to take a peep at the garden too. There’s always unusual decor on show, from a Scooby-Doo van to model dinosaurs."

If you plan on visiting, make sure to get a picture with the Scooby-Doo and dinosaurs after your meal! Eastside Big Tom is located at 2023 4th Ave E. in Olympia.

