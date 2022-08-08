Local childcare providers gather to talk barriers, needs

When women trying to get pregnant finally see those two pink lines pop up on the test, they are typically hit with an overwhelming wave of emotions and excitement.

While Tess Brown still felt this surreal moment of joy when she discovered she was pregnant, she also felt another unexpected emotion: panic.

Aside from her husband, the first people Brown told she was pregnant weren't her parents or closest friends, they were people running daycares, as she desperately tried to secure a spot for her own child in the near future.

"I started making calls to daycares before I even told my family," Brown said candidly to a table of at-home child care provides during a special child care provider appreciation event Thursday evening, hosted by the United Way of Steele County. Aside from showering the local child care providers with gratitude, the event also included a "world cafe" style conversation period to help discover what Steele County's child care providers are needing in today's age.

When Brown shared her story at the table of providers with more than a decade of experience each, they all met her with understanding having received very similar phone calls themselves.

"People have told me they are pregnant before they tell anyone else, asking me to save a spot for them," said Nicole Cook, an Owatonna-based child care provider, who said she is always at max capacity for her daycare these days. "But I just can't do that."

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for child care has skyrocketed throughout the state and nation, including in Steele County. According to Brown, at least five at-home daycares have closed in Owatonna this summer, and the providers in attendance Thursday said they are feeling the ripple effect.

"When I first started, there were a lot more daycare providers, so I had to work harder to attract more families," Cook said, noting that it included working longer hours and accepting part-time families. "COVID honestly kind of helped with that, because I can be full the whole time and have a flat weekly rate, meaning I make the same amount of money every week regardless of which kids show up."

Cook said the pandemic also allowed providers to make other changes that directly benefited them, including giving themselves raises and scheduling more paid time off. Ashlee Otterness, another provider, echoed Cook's statements, saying, only a handful of years ago, if she wanted to give herself a "raise," she would have to try to take on an extra kid — if she could swing it.

Despite a new sense of ownership and freedom, many child care providers are feeling better, in terms of being their own boss and giving themselves what they need. They said there are still running into constant barriers and struggles to provide adequate care without burning out, though.

Some of these are a result of the pandemic, as Owatonna provider Stephanie Cole pointed out, when options like open gym time were no longer available, due to shutdowns, and have yet to come back. Other difficulties are a reflection of the current economy.

"The price of food is going up, and I am going to have to raise my rates," said Owatonna provider Samantha Miller, who has given herself a raise only twice in her 11 years providing child care. "The last time I gave myself a raise was maybe four years ago, and that's just because I went to a flat rate."

Other barriers discussed during the roundtable forum included difficulty planning for retirement, keeping costs affordable while still funding activities to do with the kids, staffing, behavior issues, keeping up with state rules and regulations, continuous paperwork and, most recently, competing with new providers who choose not to be licensed.

According to Jeff Elstad, UWSC board member and emcee of the roundtable discussion Thursday, the intent of the program was to gather feedback from the local providers to see how the United Way can better support them. Elstad told the group UWSC will be going through the information gathered to see how they can help in terms of funding, volunteers, networking and resources.

"This is going to help us connect the dots and create a solid resource network," Elstad said. "I believe we have to admire the problem for a bit before we can offer a solution, but collectively with all of you I think we are on the right path to getting there."

The event, which Elstad said the United Way hopes to make an annual thing, was co-sponsored by the Owatonna School District and Allina Health.