New political boundaries should be Mississippians’ new “bread and butter” as we approach a crucial time where residents’ voices could make a difference. This year, three community organizations in Mississippi—Southern Echo, One Voice and the Mississippi NAACP—have joined forces to rally community activism in the redistricting process. The Mississippi NAACP has already presented alternative plans at the state level, while Southern Echo and One Voice are working to ensure fair maps at the county and municipal levels.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO