Love Island's Luca admits he was 'fuming' after coming in second place
Love Island star Luca Bish admitted that he was left ‘fuming’ that he and partner Gemma Owen missed out on being crowned 2022’s winning couple. Watch the moment below:. The pair lost out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who won by a landslide with 63.7 percent of the public vote.
Love Island’s Adam responds to Jacques’ apparent dig over relationship with Paige: ‘Chin up’
Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to fellow season eight contestant Jacques O’Neill’s dig at his relationship with Paige Thorne. Jacques, 23, and season eight runner-up Luca Bish recently appeared on an Instagram Live during which the 23-year-old rugby player appeared to mock Collard and Thorne’s whirlwind romance. During the Live, Luca asks Jacques: “What do you think of Adam and Paige’s relationship?” He responds: “Nah, they seem like they get on really, really well. They seem really happy together.” Adam, 26, quickly coupled up with Paige when he entered the villa as a bombshell toward the end...
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reacts to "dirty gossip" following Jackson Lonie split
Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has hit back at rumours following her split from her partner Jackson Lonie. The reality TV couple announced their break-up in a joint statement on Monday (August 8) after ten months together. Since news of their split broke, gossip regarding the reasons behind...
Ashley Judd hopes mother Naomi was free of 'guilt or shame' before her death
Ashley Judd has come to better "understand" her late mother Naomi Judd's battle with mental illness in the wake of her suicide. Naoimi died in April at the age of 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the actress reveals she is at peace with what happened, accepting she was grappling with a disease and did "the best she could" despite the immense "pain" she was in.
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
‘Mama June’ Preview: Alana Reveals She’s Made Her Relationship With Dralin Official
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Dralin Carswell are going strong. They show up back at the house after taking a walk in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 15 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. They tell Josh Efird and his daughter, Ella, that they’re going to her room to study and work on homework.
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend
Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer’s Relationship Timeline: How the College Sweethearts Made Love Last
An everlasting love. Country crooner Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer), for more than 14 years and still seem as in love as ever the day they tied the knot. After first meeting while they attended the same college in Georgia, the pair had an instantaneous connection that […]
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce
Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
Camila Cabello Dating Austin Kevitch After Shawn Mendes Split: See Their Latest PDA
Camila Cabello has a new man in her life! On Sunday, Don’t Go Yet” songstress was photographed holding hands and getting cozy with Austin Kevitch. The duo were seen out during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. Cabello, 25, rocked a blue dress with floral prints and sandals. Kevitch, 31, wore a white shirt, green shorts and sneakers.
My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast
We love watching the women of Real Housewives live out their spectacularly dramatic lives on screen. These women are fierce and they certainly don’t need to rely on a man to make their life interesting. But let’s face it, sometimes the men in their lives make these shows that much better to watch. Here’s five […] The post My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Big Brother recap: A new Head of Household is crowned
With Paloma leaving the game last week for personal reasons, this season of Big Brother has already been seriously shaken up. Some initial alliances that were formed are now shifting, and some targets that were meant to go home are now still in the game. That means that this week's HOH is incredibly important.
