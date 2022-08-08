ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Love Island’s Adam responds to Jacques’ apparent dig over relationship with Paige: ‘Chin up’

Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to fellow season eight contestant Jacques O’Neill’s dig at his relationship with Paige Thorne. Jacques, 23, and season eight runner-up Luca Bish recently appeared on an Instagram Live during which the 23-year-old rugby player appeared to mock Collard and Thorne’s whirlwind romance. During the Live, Luca asks Jacques: “What do you think of Adam and Paige’s relationship?” He responds: “Nah, they seem like they get on really, really well. They seem really happy together.” Adam, 26, quickly coupled up with Paige when he entered the villa as a bombshell toward the end...
Entertainment Weekly

Ashley Judd hopes mother Naomi was free of 'guilt or shame' before her death

Ashley Judd has come to better "understand" her late mother Naomi Judd's battle with mental illness in the wake of her suicide. Naoimi died in April at the age of 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the actress reveals she is at peace with what happened, accepting she was grappling with a disease and did "the best she could" despite the immense "pain" she was in.
Popculture

Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend

Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
Reality Tea

My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast

We love watching the women of Real Housewives live out their spectacularly dramatic lives on screen. These women are fierce and they certainly don’t need to rely on a man to make their life interesting. But let’s face it, sometimes the men in their lives make these shows that much better to watch. Here’s five […] The post My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: A new Head of Household is crowned

With Paloma leaving the game last week for personal reasons, this season of Big Brother has already been seriously shaken up. Some initial alliances that were formed are now shifting, and some targets that were meant to go home are now still in the game. That means that this week's HOH is incredibly important.
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

