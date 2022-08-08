Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire - Episode 11.01 - 11.02 - Titles Revealed
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Chicago Fire - Episode 11.02 - Every Scar Tells a Story. Remember: You can see known Episode Titles and Dates for all 700+ shows that we cover in the SpoilerTV Episode and Ratings Database.
Tales Of The Walking Dead - Episode 1.06 - La Doña (Season Finale) - Press Release
A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. Starring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda, written by Lindsey Villarreal and directed...
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.07 - Stay Gold Cheesy Boy - Press Release
Cheese does time. Written by Bobby Wilson; Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.
The Mandalorian - Renewed for a 4th Season?
Looks like Disney+ have renewed The Mandalorian for a 4th Season. Season 3 is due to be released early next year. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in September 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Disney makes the announcement.
Bosch: Legacy - Season 2 - Max Martini Joins Cast
Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Martini will play Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He’s intelligent and fierce, and not above getting...
Ironheart - Zoe Terakes Joins Cast
Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart in a key role [...]. Details regarding their role are being kept under wraps.
For All Mankind - Episode 3.10 - Stranger In A Strange Land (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Season Finale. The Martian crew debates how to save the life of one of their own.
A League of Their Own - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of A League of Their Own is now available to watch on Amazon. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Not Dead Yet - Lauren Ash Joins Cast
Superstore alumna Lauren Ash is joining another single-camera broadcast workplace comedy as a series regular: she has been cast as a lead opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s Not Dead Yet. Ash will play a new character, Lexi, the daughter of a wealthy newspaper owner and recently appointed editor. Lexi...
Blood & Treasure - The Soul of Genghis Khan & Tales of the Golden Tiger - Double Review
After almost three years(!) since Blood & Treasure has been missing from our screens, the long awaited season 2 has finally arrived very recently, this time in a new streaming home, so it’s time to get into the matter and recap and review its first episodes. The Soul of...
9-1-1 Lone Star - A Bright and Cloudless Morning - Review: Moving Forward
Please note for those of you who have not watched the episode yet: Spoilers ahead. You've been warned. Well that end certainly was different than last season. Last season 9-1-1: Lone Star ended with the 126 about to be shuttered for good, the team to be split and scattered to the four corners of Austin Texas, and of course Owen's professional fate hanging in the balance after slugging his former rival and new boss. Instead of a major cliffhanger that we'd wait months to see resolved we get to walk off seeing Owen finally confronting his own personal problems, Judd alive and well with his family, and of course happy news for all the Tarlos fans.
The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 1 - Review
If you like a good comeback story, you’ll enjoy watching the 2022 Netflix series Lincoln Lawyer. I found the 2011 film by the same name to be gripping with a sleek vibe, so I had to give it a watch. It’s an American Legal Drama created for television by David E. Kelly and developed by Ted Humphrey, based on the 2008 book titled The Brass Verdict. The plot follows Mickey Haller played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, a lawyer returning to his practice after spending some time in rehab. Cast members include Neve Campbell, Christopher Gorham, and Angus Sampson who are among other familiar faces.
Stargirl- Season 2 - Review : Horror and Summer Collides
Beware of spoilers for the show in the article. Please do not continue reading if you havent watched the show and you are not okay with being spoiled. Season 2 of Stargirl concluded on the CW on the 2nd of November 2021 as fans were left grappling with perhaps the show's most distinctive visual change. The loss of the first season's bright and sunny cinematography which took on a slightly smoky and cold horror influenced tone for most of the show's 2nd season , a drastic change that was justified by the writers from the very first scene of the season as viewers were introduced to the season’s big bad “Eclipso".
